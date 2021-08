Kept In A Tin And Cling Film For 40 Years, Princess Di's Cake Slice Sells For $2,565 In the year that would've marked the 40th anniversary of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, a slice of their wedding cake has been auctioned for almost $2,500.

Strange News Kept In A Tin And Cling Film For 40 Years, Princess Di's Cake Slice Sells For $2,565 Kept In A Tin And Cling Film For 40 Years, Princess Di's Cake Slice Sells For $2,565 Audio will be available later today. In the year that would've marked the 40th anniversary of Prince Charles and Princess Diana, a slice of their wedding cake has been auctioned for almost $2,500. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor