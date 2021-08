Songs Of Summer, From Olivia Rodrigo, Willow And Japanese Breakfast Critic Ken Tucker compiled his list of 2021 summer songs while traveling on vacation. His picks are "Brutal," by Olivia Rodrigo; "Transparent Soul," by Willow; and "Be Sweet," by Japanese Breakfast.

Review Music Reviews Songs Of Summer, From Olivia Rodrigo, Willow And Japanese Breakfast Songs Of Summer, From Olivia Rodrigo, Willow And Japanese Breakfast Listen · 6:27 6:27 Critic Ken Tucker compiled his list of 2021 summer songs while traveling on vacation. His picks are "Brutal," by Olivia Rodrigo; "Transparent Soul," by Willow; and "Be Sweet," by Japanese Breakfast. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor