FDA Authorizes Additional COVID-19 Dose For Immunocompromised People The FDA has authorized the use of a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for people with compromised immune systems. Why is the agency taking that step?

Health FDA Authorizes Additional COVID-19 Dose For Immunocompromised People FDA Authorizes Additional COVID-19 Dose For Immunocompromised People Listen · 3:38 3:38 The FDA has authorized the use of a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine for people with compromised immune systems. Why is the agency taking that step? NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor