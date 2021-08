How Much Phone Time Is Too Much Phone Time? Scientists Research Digital Addiction The average American adult spends four or five hours a day on their phone. Is there a line where that much phone time crosses into addiction? The Indicator from Planet Money asked an economist.

Technology How Much Phone Time Is Too Much Phone Time? Scientists Research Digital Addiction How Much Phone Time Is Too Much Phone Time? Scientists Research Digital Addiction Listen · 3:25 3:25 The average American adult spends four or five hours a day on their phone. Is there a line where that much phone time crosses into addiction? The Indicator from Planet Money asked an economist. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor