Colleges Are Going Big To Incentivize Student Vaccinations U.S. colleges are counting on high COVID-19 vaccination rates to keep their campuses safe this fall. Many are pulling out flashy rewards to encourage students and faculty to get their shots.

Education Colleges Are Going Big To Incentivize Student Vaccinations Colleges Are Going Big To Incentivize Student Vaccinations Listen · 3:47 3:47 U.S. colleges are counting on high COVID-19 vaccination rates to keep their campuses safe this fall. Many are pulling out flashy rewards to encourage students and faculty to get their shots. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor