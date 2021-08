Olympic Hurdler From Jamaica Almost Didn't Make It To His Event Hansle Parchment took the wrong bus and ended up at the aquatic center. A kind volunteer gave him cash for a cab, which allowed him to get to the track on time to win the gold.

Sports Olympic Hurdler From Jamaica Almost Didn't Make It To His Event Olympic Hurdler From Jamaica Almost Didn't Make It To His Event Listen · 0:28 0:28 Hansle Parchment took the wrong bus and ended up at the aquatic center. A kind volunteer gave him cash for a cab, which allowed him to get to the track on time to win the gold. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor