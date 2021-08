Why 'Reservations Dogs' Is So Important For Indigenous Representation In the new comedy series 'Reservation Dogs', four Indigenous teens in rural Oklahoma are desperate for a new life in California. Native critic Vincent Schilling calls the show "ground breaking."

In the new comedy series 'Reservation Dogs', four Indigenous teens in rural Oklahoma are desperate for a new life in California. Native critic Vincent Schilling calls the show "ground breaking."