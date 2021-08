Former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Analyses The Taliban's Advancements NPR's Noel King speaks with former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ronald Neuman about the Taliban's rapid territorial gains and the Biden administration's decision to evacuate the embassy in Kabul.

Asia Former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Analyses The Taliban's Advancements NPR's Noel King speaks with former U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan Ronald Neuman about the Taliban's rapid territorial gains and the Biden administration's decision to evacuate the embassy in Kabul.