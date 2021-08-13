The News Roundup for August 13, 2021

Students are heading back to class, just as the Delta variant breathes new life into the coronavirus pandemic. While pediatric hospitalizations are on the rise, schools in Texas and Florida defy laws prohibiting mask mandates.

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized a booster shot for some immunocompromised people who received the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

The Senate reached a $1 trillion bipartisan deal on infrastructure. But it still has to get it through the House.

And New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has announced his resignation, leading to a woman taking the state's top spot for the first time.

A new report from the United Nations says climate change puts us at "code red." Wildfires burn across Europe and Africa, with at least 65 killed in Algeria alone.

The Taliban continues to make headway in Afghanistan, as the White House continues to withdraw American troops. U.S. officials say Kabul could be captured in the next 30 days.

And the Delta variant continues to take its toll worldwide, shutting down large parts of Australia.

David Lightman, Lauren Weber, and Mary Harris join us for the conversation of domestic headlines.

Rosiland Jordan, Jennifer Williams, and Anne Gearan join us for the international portion of the News Roundup.

