Nice Guys: Ted Lasso & Bob Ross

Guests: Melissa McCarthy & Ben Falcone; Brett Goldstein & Hannah Waddingham; Gretchen McCulloch & Lauren Gawne

Ted Lasso's Brett Goldstein & Hannah Waddingham score points in a game about scores. Melissa McCarthy & Ben Falcone take a 180 from making R-rated comedy to producing a Bob Ross documentary. Lingthusiasm hosts Gretchen McCulloch & Lauren Gawne explain who's in charge of making new emoji. Speaking of which... hey, Unicode Consortium! Where's our fact bag emoji?