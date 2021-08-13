Accessibility links
Climate Change Report Explained; Jake Gyllenhaal And Not Bathing : It's Been a Minute with Sam Sanders #ShowerGate. Sam talks to Carl Zimring, professor of sustainability studies at Pratt Institute and author of Clean and White, about the online debate over celebrities showering habits and how it taps into a long history linking hygiene and race.

Then, we hear from Yessenia Funes, climate editor for Atmos Magazine, about this week's report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC).

This person is showering, unlike some A-list celebrities who have recently shared they don't feel the need to partake as often as expected. CSA Images/Getty Images/CSA Images RF hide caption

This person is showering, unlike some A-list celebrities who have recently shared they don't feel the need to partake as often as expected.

There's been a whole lot of talk about celebrities who choose not to bathe lately. Sam talks to Carl Zimring, professor of sustainability studies at Pratt and author of Clean and White, about the online debates over hygiene and how they connect to a long history linking cleanliness and race.

Then, we hear from Yessenia Funes, climate editor for Atmos magazine, about this week's report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change – what's new, what we already knew, and what needs to happen to help abate the worst effects of climate change.

This episode of 'It's Been a Minute' was produced by Andrea Gutierrez, Anjuli Sastry and Liam McBain. Our intern is Manuela López Restrepo. Our editor is Jordana Hochman. Our director of programming is Steve Nelson.