Hygiene Debates, Skipping Showers, And Climate Change, Oh My!

There's been a whole lot of talk about celebrities who choose not to bathe lately. Sam talks to Carl Zimring, professor of sustainability studies at Pratt and author of Clean and White, about the online debates over hygiene and how they connect to a long history linking cleanliness and race.

Then, we hear from Yessenia Funes, climate editor for Atmos magazine, about this week's report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change – what's new, what we already knew, and what needs to happen to help abate the worst effects of climate change.

