The Anger Toward Unvaccinated People Is Personal For Some Who Got Breakthrough COVID A small number of vaccinated people have become infected with breakthrough cases of COVID-19. Many of these people are angry at those who did not get vaccinated and likely infected them.

Health The Anger Toward Unvaccinated People Is Personal For Some Who Got Breakthrough COVID The Anger Toward Unvaccinated People Is Personal For Some Who Got Breakthrough COVID Listen · 3:53 3:53 A small number of vaccinated people have become infected with breakthrough cases of COVID-19. Many of these people are angry at those who did not get vaccinated and likely infected them. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor