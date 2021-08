Sundance Hit 'CODA' Is A Warm Coming-Of-Age Romance About The Child Of Deaf Parents A heartwarming family drama, CODA — which stands for "Child of Deaf Adults" — won four awards at this year's Sundance Film Festival, including both the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award.

Movies Sundance Hit 'CODA' Is A Warm Coming-Of-Age Romance About The Child Of Deaf Parents Sundance Hit 'CODA' Is A Warm Coming-Of-Age Romance About The Child Of Deaf Parents Listen · 4:19 4:19 A heartwarming family drama, CODA — which stands for "Child of Deaf Adults" — won four awards at this year's Sundance Film Festival, including both the Grand Jury Prize and the Audience Award. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor