Aretha Franklin's Multitudes Come To Life In Director Liesl Tommy's 'Respect' South-African born director Liesl Tommy says all of her art is political. That includes her new movie Respect starring Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin, focusing on the women in the singer's life.

Movies Aretha Franklin's Multitudes Come To Life In Director Liesl Tommy's 'Respect' Aretha Franklin's Multitudes Come To Life In Director Liesl Tommy's 'Respect' Listen · 5:25 5:25 South-African born director Liesl Tommy says all of her art is political. That includes her new movie Respect starring Jennifer Hudson as Aretha Franklin, focusing on the women in the singer's life. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor