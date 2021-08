In 'Mrs. March,' A Judgmental, High Society Woman Is Gaslit To The Brink Of Madness NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Virginia Feito, the author of the new novel Mrs. March, a story about a woman with a tidy, respectable life on the Upper East Side which is thrown into disarray.

Author Interviews In 'Mrs. March,' A Judgmental, High Society Woman Is Gaslit To The Brink Of Madness