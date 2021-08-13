Big Little Ideas

Social scientists have come up with a lot of fancy terms for the things we experience in the world — but are they really useful? Yes!

Today on the show, we cut through the pretension to explain what these terms mean, and why they're actually helpful in the real world. They will make you better at parsing COVID-19 numbers, help you negotiate your next raise, and explain why you love to spend hours and hours thrifting the perfect sweater.

