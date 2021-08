Nanci Griffith Has Died. The Texas Singer-Songwriter Was 68

Nanci Griffith, a Texas-born singer-songwriter celebrated in folk and country-music circles for her crystalline voice and storytelling skill, died Friday in Nashville at age 68. The news was confirmed by her management.

No cause of death or further information was provided.

