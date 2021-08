China Embraces Taliban, Eyeing Own Interests China and the Taliban are increasing their outreach to each other, as the insurgent group takes over much of Afghanistan.

Asia China Embraces Taliban, Eyeing Own Interests China Embraces Taliban, Eyeing Own Interests Listen · 4:44 4:44 China and the Taliban are increasing their outreach to each other, as the insurgent group takes over much of Afghanistan. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor