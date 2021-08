The Scene On The Ground In Kabul Is A Familiar One For Afghanistan The government in Kabul is shaky. Opposition forces outside the capital are closing in. That's the scene in Afghanistan today. That's also a scenario that's played out three times in recent history.

Asia The Scene On The Ground In Kabul Is A Familiar One For Afghanistan The Scene On The Ground In Kabul Is A Familiar One For Afghanistan Listen · 4:08 4:08 The government in Kabul is shaky. Opposition forces outside the capital are closing in. That's the scene in Afghanistan today. That's also a scenario that's played out three times in recent history. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor