Former Department Assistant Secretary Of State Discusses Future Diplomacy Annie Pforzheimer was the acting deputy assistant secretary state for Afghanistan until March of 2019.

Politics Former Department Assistant Secretary Of State Discusses Future Diplomacy Former Department Assistant Secretary Of State Discusses Future Diplomacy Listen · 5:20 5:20 Annie Pforzheimer was the acting deputy assistant secretary state for Afghanistan until March of 2019. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor