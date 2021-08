Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani Has Left The Country Afghan officials told the Associated Press that President Ashraf Ghani left the country, and the Taliban said they will move further into Kabul.

Afghanistan President Ashraf Ghani Has Left The Country

Afghan officials told the Associated Press that President Ashraf Ghani left the country, and the Taliban said they will move further into Kabul.