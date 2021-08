What Happens To Security Now Afghanistan's President Has Left The Country? Audie Cornish speaks to senior police official Col. Naweed Kawusi about the reported departure of President Ashraf Ghani and what the means for the security situation.

Asia What Happens To Security Now Afghanistan's President Has Left The Country? What Happens To Security Now Afghanistan's President Has Left The Country? Listen · 3:54 3:54 Audie Cornish speaks to senior police official Col. Naweed Kawusi about the reported departure of President Ashraf Ghani and what the means for the security situation. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor