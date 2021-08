'Widespread Panic' As Taliban Enters Afghan Capital NPR speaks with PBS NewsHour foreign correspondent Jane Ferguson about the latest in Kabul, Afghanistan.

Asia 'Widespread Panic' As Taliban Enters Afghan Capital 'Widespread Panic' As Taliban Enters Afghan Capital Listen · 5:15 5:15 NPR speaks with PBS NewsHour foreign correspondent Jane Ferguson about the latest in Kabul, Afghanistan. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor