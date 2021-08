U.S. Embassy Staff Relocate To Kabul Airport Where Security Worsens Taliban fighters have entered Kabul after a swift country-wide offensive.

Asia U.S. Embassy Staff Relocate To Kabul Airport Where Security Worsens U.S. Embassy Staff Relocate To Kabul Airport Where Security Worsens Listen · 4:47 4:47 Taliban fighters have entered Kabul after a swift country-wide offensive. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor