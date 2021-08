Afghan Diaspora Protest In D.C. As Afghanistan Falls To Taliban Washington, D.C., was one of several U.S. cities where members of the Afghan diaspora and their supporters gathered Sunday, while the Taliban closed in on Kabul.

National Afghan Diaspora Protest In D.C. As Afghanistan Falls To Taliban Afghan Diaspora Protest In D.C. As Afghanistan Falls To Taliban Listen · 3:50 3:50 Washington, D.C., was one of several U.S. cities where members of the Afghan diaspora and their supporters gathered Sunday, while the Taliban closed in on Kabul. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor