Former Canadian Ambassador To Afghanistan On Efforts Protect Kabul's Vulnerable NPR speaks with Chris Alexander, Canada's former ambassador to Afghanistan, about efforts to evacuate Afghans from Kabul amid a Taliban takeover.

Politics Former Canadian Ambassador To Afghanistan On Efforts Protect Kabul's Vulnerable Former Canadian Ambassador To Afghanistan On Efforts Protect Kabul's Vulnerable Listen · 4:47 4:47 NPR speaks with Chris Alexander, Canada's former ambassador to Afghanistan, about efforts to evacuate Afghans from Kabul amid a Taliban takeover. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor