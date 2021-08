Kabul Student Sees Families On Edge Amid Taliban Takeover NPR's Don Gonyea speaks with Aisha Khurram, a student at Kabul University, about what she is seeing in the city as it falls to the Taliban.

Asia Kabul Student Sees Families On Edge Amid Taliban Takeover Kabul Student Sees Families On Edge Amid Taliban Takeover Listen · 4:06 4:06 NPR's Don Gonyea speaks with Aisha Khurram, a student at Kabul University, about what she is seeing in the city as it falls to the Taliban. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor