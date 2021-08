Pentagon To Send 1,000 More Troops To Aid Afghanistan An additional 1,000 troops will be heading to Kabul to assist in evacuation efforts. This will boost the overall expected numbers to some 6,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan.

National Security Pentagon To Send 1,000 More Troops To Aid Afghanistan Pentagon To Send 1,000 More Troops To Aid Afghanistan Listen · 2:51 2:51 An additional 1,000 troops will be heading to Kabul to assist in evacuation efforts. This will boost the overall expected numbers to some 6,000 U.S. troops in Afghanistan. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor