Asia News Brief: U.S. Controls Kabul Airport, Afghan Government Falls, Haiti Quake News Brief: U.S. Controls Kabul Airport, Afghan Government Falls, Haiti Quake Listen · 10:35 10:35 The Afghan government has fallen and the Taliban are in control. The U.S. races to process special visas for Afghan contractors. The death toll from the earthquake in Haiti continues to rise.