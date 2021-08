Government Of Afghanistan Falls As Taliban Fighters Arrive In Kabul NPR's A Martinez speaks to Susannah George of The Washington Post who is on the ground in the Afghan capital Kabul about the latest developments in Afghanistan.

Asia Government Of Afghanistan Falls As Taliban Fighters Arrive In Kabul Government Of Afghanistan Falls As Taliban Fighters Arrive In Kabul Listen · 3:28 3:28 NPR's A Martinez speaks to Susannah George of The Washington Post who is on the ground in the Afghan capital Kabul about the latest developments in Afghanistan. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor