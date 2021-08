An Afghan Interpreter For The U.S. Army Is Trying To Get Out Of Afghanistan NPR's Steve Inskeep talks to an Afghan interpreter, who's not identified for security reasons, who worked with the U.S. military for nine years. His nickname is Reggie and he wants to come to the U.S.

Asia An Afghan Interpreter For The U.S. Army Is Trying To Get Out Of Afghanistan Listen · 7:45