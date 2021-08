British Boy Raises Funds For Hospice Center By Camping As Max Woosey and his parents helped to care for a dying neighbor, the man gave Max his tent. Max camped in his backyard for 500 nights to raise funds for hospice care. He raised more than $750,000.

As Max Woosey and his parents helped to care for a dying neighbor, the man gave Max his tent. Max camped in his backyard for 500 nights to raise funds for hospice care. He raised more than $750,000.