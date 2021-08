Saturday's Earthquake Creates Another Hardship For Haitians To Deal With Just as Haiti was beginning to emerge from the shock of the brutal presidential assassination, the nation has been thrust into another crisis: an earthquake that has killed nearly 1,300 people.

