The Afghan Government Has Fallen And The U.S. Begins Finger-Pointing The departure of American forces from Afghanistan was forecast to renew violence there, but few expected the Afghan government to fall so quickly. Now the blame game has begun in Washington.

Asia The Afghan Government Has Fallen And The U.S. Begins Finger-Pointing The Afghan Government Has Fallen And The U.S. Begins Finger-Pointing Listen · 11:19 11:19 The departure of American forces from Afghanistan was forecast to renew violence there, but few expected the Afghan government to fall so quickly. Now the blame game has begun in Washington. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor