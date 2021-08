As The Permafrost In Siberia Thaws, Interesting Things Are Being Discovered A new report details the discovery of Sparta, a lion cub who was only weeks old when she died about 28,000 years ago. Sparta still has her coat and her internal organs.

Animals As The Permafrost In Siberia Thaws, Interesting Things Are Being Discovered