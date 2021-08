Anger And Consternation From Europeans Watching Afghanistan Fall To The Taliban As US NATO allies struggle to evacuate their citizens from Afghanistan, talk in Europe is focusing on how to prevent a wave of refugees fleeing Taliban control reaching the EU.

