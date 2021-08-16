Accessibility links
Back To School: Corralling America's Kindergarteners : 1A For a lot of students, school is back in session. But for those in early childhood education, the path isn't very clear.

Last year, America's public schools lost more than one million students who had been expected to enroll but didn't show up. Most of them were younger and living in low-income neighborhoods. The biggest loss was seen in the country's kindergarten classes.

We talk about the little ones who got left behind and how to get them back on track in the first installment of our Back to School series.

Back To School: Corralling America's Kindergarteners

Harper Shea (5), raises her hand during her first day of kindergarten on September 9, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut. John Moore/Getty Images

John Moore/Getty Images

Harper Shea (5), raises her hand during her first day of kindergarten on September 9, 2020 in Stamford, Connecticut.

John Moore/Getty Images

Carrie Gillispie, Dana Goldstein, and Kate Davis join us for the conversation.

