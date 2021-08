Taliban Takeover Raises Questions About The National Security Threat To The U.S. The last time the Taliban were in power, they openly hosted al-Qaida. The group has weakened, but still exists in Afghanistan. So will the Taliban allow extremist groups to operate in the country?

