Haitians Grapple With Aftermath Of Devastating Earthquake NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Ronald Jocelyn, education program director at the nonprofit Hope for Haiti, about the damage left by Saturday's earthquake and the relief efforts underway.

World Haitians Grapple With Aftermath Of Devastating Earthquake Haitians Grapple With Aftermath Of Devastating Earthquake Audio will be available later today. NPR's Mary Louise Kelly speaks with Ronald Jocelyn, education program director at the nonprofit Hope for Haiti, about the damage left by Saturday's earthquake and the relief efforts underway. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor