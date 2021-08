The Earthquake In Haiti Left More Injuries Than The Country's Doctors Can Handle Rescue efforts continue in the southwest of Haiti, the country hardest-hit by last weekend's earthquake. A shortage of physicians is inhibiting efforts to treat the injured.

Global Health The Earthquake In Haiti Left More Injuries Than The Country's Doctors Can Handle The Earthquake In Haiti Left More Injuries Than The Country's Doctors Can Handle Audio will be available later today. Rescue efforts continue in the southwest of Haiti, the country hardest-hit by last weekend's earthquake. A shortage of physicians is inhibiting efforts to treat the injured. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor