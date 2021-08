President Biden Said He 'Squarely' Stands By His Afghanistan Decision In Speech President Biden spoke on the fall of Kabul and the end of the decades-long project in Afghanistan that unraveled over the past few days.

Politics President Biden Said He 'Squarely' Stands By His Afghanistan Decision In Speech President Biden Said He 'Squarely' Stands By His Afghanistan Decision In Speech Audio will be available later today. President Biden spoke on the fall of Kabul and the end of the decades-long project in Afghanistan that unraveled over the past few days. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor