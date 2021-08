Republican Congressman Steve Chabot Weighs In On Biden's Speech NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Ohio Republican Congressman Steve Chabot, the ranking member of the subcommittee overseeing Afghanistan, about President Biden defending his decisions in Afghanistan.

Politics Republican Congressman Steve Chabot Weighs In On Biden's Speech Republican Congressman Steve Chabot Weighs In On Biden's Speech Listen · 5:17 5:17 NPR's Ailsa Chang talks with Ohio Republican Congressman Steve Chabot, the ranking member of the subcommittee overseeing Afghanistan, about President Biden defending his decisions in Afghanistan. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor