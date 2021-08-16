The Biden Administration May Recommend COVID Boosters After 8 Months

Enlarge this image toggle caption Charles Krupa/AP Charles Krupa/AP

The Biden administration is close to advising fully vaccinated Americans to get COVID-19 booster shots after eight months, according to a source familiar with the discussions among administration health experts. The recommendation could come as soon as this week.

The plan was first reported by the New York Times and the Washington Post.

The boosters would be intended to protect against the delta variant and would combat any waning effectiveness of the current shots.

This story will be updated.