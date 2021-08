There's No Easy Answer To Explain What Went Wrong In Afghanistan, Sopko Says NPR's Noel King talks to John Sopko, special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction, about the decision to withdraw U.S. Troops, the unfolding chaos and how much taxpayers' money was spent.

Asia There's No Easy Answer To Explain What Went Wrong In Afghanistan, Sopko Says There's No Easy Answer To Explain What Went Wrong In Afghanistan, Sopko Says Listen · 7:31 7:31 NPR's Noel King talks to John Sopko, special inspector general for Afghanistan reconstruction, about the decision to withdraw U.S. Troops, the unfolding chaos and how much taxpayers' money was spent. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor