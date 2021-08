The Taliban Takeover In Afghanistan Draws A Mixed Global Response The collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban's return to power are getting different responses from around the world. We hear from reporters in Paris, Beijing and Moscow.

Europe The Taliban Takeover In Afghanistan Draws A Mixed Global Response The Taliban Takeover In Afghanistan Draws A Mixed Global Response Audio will be available later today. The collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban's return to power are getting different responses from around the world. We hear from reporters in Paris, Beijing and Moscow. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor