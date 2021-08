Afghan Women Wait To See What Their Lives Will Be Like Under The Taliban For women in Afghanistan, the Taliban takeover has put their rights at stake — as well as their lives. When the Taliban last held power, women were denied education and employment opportunities.

Asia Afghan Women Wait To See What Their Lives Will Be Like Under The Taliban Afghan Women Wait To See What Their Lives Will Be Like Under The Taliban Audio will be available later today. For women in Afghanistan, the Taliban takeover has put their rights at stake — as well as their lives. When the Taliban last held power, women were denied education and employment opportunities. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor