Cat Saves British Woman Who Had Fallen Down A Ravine In Cornwall, England, an 83-year-old woman went missing. The search for her came up empty until a passerby heard the woman's cat meowing. The cat was on top of a ravine where the woman had fallen.

In Cornwall, England, an 83-year-old woman went missing. The search for her came up empty until a passerby heard the woman's cat meowing. The cat was on top of a ravine where the woman had fallen.