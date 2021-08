U.S. Is Evacuating Afghan Allies — But Thousands Might Not Get Out Before Aug. 31 Officials say evacuation flights have resumed at the Kabul airport after chaos on Monday. But it's unclear if the thousands of Afghans who worked with U.S. forces can get out by the Aug. 31 deadline.

World U.S. Is Evacuating Afghan Allies — But Thousands Might Not Get Out Before Aug. 31 U.S. Is Evacuating Afghan Allies — But Thousands Might Not Get Out Before Aug. 31 Listen · 3:18 3:18 Officials say evacuation flights have resumed at the Kabul airport after chaos on Monday. But it's unclear if the thousands of Afghans who worked with U.S. forces can get out by the Aug. 31 deadline. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor