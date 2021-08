Pakistan Sees 'Some Limited Room For Optimism' With Taliban In Afghanistan NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan about Pakistan's relationship with Afghanistan as the Taliban take control there.

Asia Pakistan Sees 'Some Limited Room For Optimism' With Taliban In Afghanistan Pakistan Sees 'Some Limited Room For Optimism' With Taliban In Afghanistan Listen · 6:23 6:23 NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Pakistan's Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan about Pakistan's relationship with Afghanistan as the Taliban take control there. NPR thanks our sponsors Become an NPR sponsor