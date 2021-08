Congressman Paul Mitchell Refused To Be Defined By His President — Or His Party Former member of Congress Paul Mitchell has died after battling cancer. From Michigan, Mitchell left the GOP in opposition to Trump's claims of election fraud.

Obituaries Congressman Paul Mitchell Refused To Be Defined By His President — Or His Party Former member of Congress Paul Mitchell has died after battling cancer. From Michigan, Mitchell left the GOP in opposition to Trump's claims of election fraud.